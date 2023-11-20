Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Thompson-Robinson will start Week 12 versus Denver, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson is set for another week as Cleveland's starter, after he successfully led the team to a 13-10 win over the Steelers while completing 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also logged three carries for 20 yards. The rookie fifth-round pick will get another chance to show what he can do Week 12, albeit against a Broncos defense that has improved down the stretch. Still, Thompson-Robinson's rushing abilities provide him fantasy upside even in less favorable matchups.