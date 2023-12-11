Thompson-Robinson had one carry for five yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 14.

The Browns used Thompson-Robinson for two plays, including a personnel package in the fourth quarter that resulted in his five-yard keeper to pick up a first down. The rookie is expected to serve in a package-specific role going forward, as Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski declared following the game that Joe Flacco will be the team's starter the remainder of the season, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.