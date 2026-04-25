The Cleveland Browns have done almost everything they can to fix their offense. Almost. A year after drafting Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., they have turned their attention to the wide receiver position. After drafting KC Concepcion in Round 1 they drafted Denzel Boston early on Day 2. They now have every reason to be excited about their skill position players, if they can only figure out who their quarterback is.

Boston is a prototypical X wide receiver and should fit like a glove next to Fannin and Concepcion. He is six-foot-four and weighs 212 pounds and thrives in contested catch situations. There is some uncertainty about just how diverse his route tree will be in the NFL and how successful he'll be at creating separation at this level. But his current skillset should make him an excellent deep ball and end zone target. The presence of Fannin and Concepcion should leave him in good coverage situations but there is plenty of uncertainty about whether he has the quarterback who can get him the ball in tight coverage.

Last year was Boston's best year of production, when he caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he had similar numbers in 2024. The fact that his touchdowns are the most impressive part of his college resume are instructive for how he could be impactful in Fantasy Football. This should be an instant red zone threat.

My initial projection for Boston has him at 50 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. It is important to note that his upside is far beyond that. If Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson provides adequate quarterback play, Boston could be much better, particularly when it comes to touchdowns. If Boston proves to be a better separator in the NFL than we project, he could take over the target lead on the team and see more than the 91 targets I am projecting. For now, it is best to view him as a bench receiver you can draft in the double-digit rounds in redraft.

In Dynasty, Boston enters the league as a low-end WR3 who is worth a pick at the one-two turn in rookie drafts. I prefer Concepcion and Omar Cooper but I will take Boston over De'Zhaun Stribling. I had Matt Waldman on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty earlier this month for my rookie wide receiver preview. He gave his thoughts on Boston here:

The fact that the Browns took both Concepcion and Boston in the first 40 picks means we need to lower expectations for Harold Fannin and Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy falls out of draft consideration and Fannin definitively falls behind Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts, and Isaiah Likely in redraft rankings. In Superflex leagues the situation is much more appealing for whoever wins this job, particularly since the Browns have also solidified the offensive line. The Browns could legitimately have a good offensive environment for a quarterback. We'll see if that matters before 2027.