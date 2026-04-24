The Browns receiving room got a much-needed upgrade when they took Texas A&M's KC Concepcion with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft.

Concepcion's college experience was a little strange: He was utilized in a specific role at North Carolina State and didn't like it. Given the chance to expand his role and be used like a No. 1 receiver, Concepcion transferred to A&M and led the team with 61 catches for 919 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns.

It's not crazy to suggest that Concepcion had the best combination of route variety, route running skills and speed in the entire draft class. He lined up everywhere, ran every route, exploded into space and used lateral agility to cut, side-step and maneuver his way down the field. Those special traits also showed up on special teams on punt returns.

The drops are real, but KC Concepcion is a first-round pick Dave Richard

Concepcion is a little lean and will get jostled by even average-sized NFL cornerbacks when they get hands on him. That lack of physicality will also show up in what he does when he's hit after the catch. But those concerns aren't as big as the drop issues he had in 2024 and 2025 -- seven in each for a combined 7.9% drop rate. Some of that was the result of him leaving his feet unnecessarily. And finally, Concepcion had a "preventative" arthroscopic knee procedure in March 2026 that kept him from preparing for the draft. Obviously the Browns overlooked all of these things.

You might not love the landing spot for Concepcion, but you should. Where else could he have gone and had the chance to be a team's No. 1 receiver right away? The Browns receiving room is headlined by tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Guys like Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond aren't expected to block Concepcion from being involved. And with the Browns expected to either play in a lot of competitive games or trail in the second half, there should be ample opportunities for targets from week to week.

The quarterback issue? Yeah, that's going to sting a little. Shedeur Sanders was dead last among qualifying quarterbacks in completion rate (56.6%) and QB rating (68.1), and bottom five in catchable ball rate (82.5%), interception rate (4.7%) and touchdown rate (3.3%). Sanders was also bottom five in attempts that went zero or negative air yards (25.9% of his passes!), though that could be good for Concepcion since he averaged over 13 yards per catch on screens last year.

Even if the Browns don't start Sanders, their other options -- Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel -- don't evoke much confidence. The lack of accurate throwers is a big negative (unless Watson regains his form).

Still, the volume Concepcion should wrangle should make him at least a desirable Fantasy bench option in redraft leagues. I could see him going as a Round 9 pick in full PPR formats, and a round later in half- and non-PPR drafts. Boost him up a round if special-teams yardage counts because it's certain that he'll be involved there for the Brownies.

Someday, the Browns will have a better quarterback than what they have now and that person should be helpful for Concepcion. It remains to be seen if Concepcion will still be a primary receiver for Cleveland at that point in time. He will still be a top-six pick in rookie-only drafts and a Round 9 selection in all keeper leagues.