Browns' Drake Dorbeck: Opting out this year By RotoWire Staff Aug 1, 2020 at 10:45 am ET1 min read Dorbeck opted out of the 2020 campaign Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.The undrafted rookie was not expected to be a significant part of the team's depth chart, but nevertheless will look to begin his NFL career next season.