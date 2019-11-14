Play

The Browns activated Forbes (knee) off injured reserve Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Forbes resumed practicing Oct. 24, and he now appears fully recovered from the knee injury he sustained during Cleveland's preseason finale. The rookie sixth-round pick will be eligible to make his NFL debut during Thursday's consist against the Steelers.

