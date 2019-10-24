Play

The Browns designated Forbes (knee) to return from injured reserve, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Forbes returned to practice Wednesday. The rookie sixth-round pick has been designated one of two players allowed to return from IR for Cleveland this season. The Southeast Missouri State product will be eligible to make his NFL debut as early as Nov. 10 against the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories