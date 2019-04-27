Browns' Drew Forbes: Joins Cleveland

The Browns selected Forbes in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Forbes played almost his entire collegiate career at left tackle but projects as a guard at the NFL level due to his lack of reach and lesser athletic profile. Consider the Southeast Missouri State product more depth along the Cleveland offensive line.

