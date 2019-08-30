Forbes (knee) did not return to Thursday's preseason game against the Lions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Forbes was initially considered questionable to return before eventually being ruled out. The 22-year-old received the starting nod Thursday but exited the contest after having his knee rolled into during the first quarter.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...