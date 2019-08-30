Browns' Drew Forbes: Sustains knee injury
Forbes is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason contest against Detroit due to a knee injury, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is. Forbes got the starting nod at right guard in Thursday's contest. The rookie played almost his entire collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State at left tackle.
