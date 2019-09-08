Stanton appears in line to serve as the backup to Baker Mayfield in 2019 with Garrett Gilbert on the Week 1 inactive list, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Even though Stanton appeared in just two preseason games and completed only six of his 14 pass attempts, this quarterback alignment was all but a given in Cleveland. He'll only hold fantasy utility in the event of an injury to starter Baker Mayfield, in which case Stanton would offer at least a small amount of intrigue due to the quality of offensive weapons at his disposal. That being said, the 35-year-old hasn't seen meaningful game action since 2017 with the Cardinals, when he completed just 49.7 percent of his passes across five contests.