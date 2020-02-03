Play

Stanton (knee) didn't play a game during the 2019 season.

Stanton was placed on injured reserve Sept. 16 and was never activated. He'll turn 36 years old in May, and Stanton hasn't played an NFL game since the 2017 season with the Cardinals when he completed 79 of 159 passes (50 percent) for 894 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Stanton will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he'll seek another backup role if he wishes to continue playing.

More News
Our Latest Stories