Stanton will serve as the top backup to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in Sunday's game against the Raiders, a team official told Sam Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Stanton has been the third man on the depth chart all season, but he'll move up a spot this week with Tyrod Taylor dealing with a back injury and only having recently cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Once Taylor is able to get more practice time under his belt, he should recapture the No. 2 gig, which will likely result in Stanton being inactive most weeks.