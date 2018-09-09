Browns' Drew Stanton: Inactive vs. Pittsburgh
Stanton is inactive due to coach's decision for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh.
Stanton is the No. 3 quarterback in Cleveland and the relative health of the team means a few healthy players need to be sidelined. Stanton isn't likely to see the field much this season, barring injury to Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield.
