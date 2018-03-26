Stanton (knee) has agreed to a two-year deal with the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Stanton will likely slide in as the Browns' backup quarterback since head coach Hue Jackson has already named the recently-acquired Tyrod Taylor his starter for the 2018 season. The Browns also own two of the top four picks in the upcoming NFL draft, with which they could also be targeting their quarterback of the future. In five games for the Cardinals last season, Stanton threw for 894 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on a 49.7-percent completion clip. However, it isn't clear where the 33-year-old stands in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee.