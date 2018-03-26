Browns' Drew Stanton: Signs deal with Browns
Stanton (knee) has agreed to a two-year deal with the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Stanton will likely slide in as the Browns' backup quarterback since head coach Hue Jackson has already named the recently-acquired Tyrod Taylor his starter for the 2018 season. The Browns also own two of the top four picks in the upcoming NFL draft, with which they could also be targeting their quarterback of the future. In five games for the Cardinals last season, Stanton threw for 894 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on a 49.7-percent completion clip. However, it isn't clear where the 33-year-old stands in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Won't require ACL surgery•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Has been playing with torn ACL•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Tosses two TD strikes Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Taking back starting job•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Sticking in backup role•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Active Sunday•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...