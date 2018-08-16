Coach Hue Jackson said Stanton will get on the field during the team's second preseason game Friday versus the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stanton -- who didn't play in Cleveland's first preseason game -- is still in the mix to be the backup quarterback, though Baker Mayfield should still be considered the favorite. However, Jackson likes the experience Stanton brings to the position and a strong showing in the preseason could make Jackson's decision more difficult.