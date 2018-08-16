Browns' Drew Stanton: Will play Friday against Bills
Coach Hue Jackson said Stanton will get on the field during the team's second preseason game Friday versus the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Stanton -- who didn't play in Cleveland's first preseason game -- is still in the mix to be the backup quarterback, though Baker Mayfield should still be considered the favorite. However, Jackson likes the experience Stanton brings to the position and a strong showing in the preseason could make Jackson's decision more difficult.
