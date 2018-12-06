Browns' Duke Johnson: Absent again Thursday
Johnson (personal) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Johnson will remain away from the team for a second straight day to address the personal matter, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers tentatively in jeopardy. If Johnson rejoins the team for its final practice Friday, it would assuage any concerns about his Week 14 status.
