Browns' Duke Johnson: Abysmal showing against Panthers

Johnson carried the ball twice for negative six yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.

Johnson's involvement in the offense continues to be nearly nonexistent. Sunday's contest marked the first game all season in which Johnson wasn't targeted as a receiver, and his negative six rushing yards also marked a season low. With rookie Nick Chubb continuing to dominate the snaps and workload, the 25-year-old back has just seven carries for 25 yards and six receptions for 66 yards over the past four games.