Browns' Duke Johnson: Aggravates shoulder injury
Head coach Hue Jackson said Johnson aggravated his shoulder injury during Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson tended to a shoulder injury in preparation for Week 4 but was ultimately cleared by the release of the final injury report. In the intervening period, he's racked up 40 carries for 196 yards, 35 catches (on 36 targets) for 254 yards and three total touchdowns across seven games. His activity level in practice this week will relay whether he's in danger of missing any time.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Heavily involved versus Lions•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Not on injury report•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Cleared of concussion•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets examined for concussion•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Paces team in receptions•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Non-factor in passing game Sunday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...