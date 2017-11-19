Browns' Duke Johnson: Aggravates shoulder injury

Head coach Hue Jackson said Johnson aggravated his shoulder injury during Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson tended to a shoulder injury in preparation for Week 4 but was ultimately cleared by the release of the final injury report. In the intervening period, he's racked up 40 carries for 196 yards, 35 catches (on 36 targets) for 254 yards and three total touchdowns across seven games. His activity level in practice this week will relay whether he's in danger of missing any time.