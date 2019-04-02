Browns' Duke Johnson: Angling for trade
Johnson's agent has asked the Browns to trade him, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million extension he signed last summer, Johnson has been worried about his future in Cleveland ever since Kareem Hunt (suspension) was signed in February. Hunt's eight-game suspension leaves room for both Johnson and Nick Chubb to handle significant roles early in the season, but Johnson could be the odd man out come November and December. The Texans, Jets and Eagles reportedly have shown interest in trading for the 25-year-old running back, though the latter two teams have already added productive veterans to their backfields this offseason. Johnson has played all 64 games in four NFL seasons, averaging 4.3 yards on 299 carries and 9.2 yards on 235 receptions. He finished 2018 with career-low marks for carries (40), catches (47) and targets (62), despite producing strong marks of 5.0 YPC and 9.1 YPR.
