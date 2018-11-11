Browns' Duke Johnson: Another TD in Week 10
Johnson rushed three times for 15 yards and caught all four of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Johnson has been the biggest beneficiary of the regime change in Cleveland, as he has three touchdowns in two games since Freddie Kitchens took over offensive play calling. Unfortunately for owners who recently picked Johnson up and want to use their shiny new toy, he'll be on bye along with the rest of the Browns in Week 11.
