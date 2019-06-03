Browns' Duke Johnson: Arrives for camp

Johnson arrived at the Browns' practice facility and is expected to report for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson wasn't present at OTAs after requesting a trade over the offseason, but the tailback has arrived with one day to spare before mandatory minicamp is set to take place. With Kareem Hunt (suspension) in line to sit out for the first eight weeks of the season, Johnson is expected to see reps behind Nick Chubb.