Browns' Duke Johnson: Building hype in camp

Browns wide receivers coach Al Saunders compared Johnson to the queen on a chess board, The Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich reports.

Already locked in as the Browns' top pass-catching back after hauling in 61 and 53 balls his first two seasons, Johnson now is expected to get more playing time from the slot, which will allow the Browns to keep both him and Isaiah Crowell on the field. Given that he'll probably be in the backfield on passing downs, the extent of Johnson's slot role may be a bit overstated on the training-camp hype circuit. It's still a development worth watching in the preseason, particularly as pertains to PPR formats.