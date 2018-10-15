Browns' Duke Johnson: Catches four passes Sunday

Johnson carried the ball twice for a team-high 36 yards and caught four of five targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.

Johnson was finally able to get involved in the passing game Sunday, as his four catches matched a season high. He also managed to lead the Browns in rushing yards, despite just two carries. Johnson played 47 percent of the team's offensive stats, though coach Hue Jackson suggested rookie Nick Chubb could start cutting into his playing time, and if that does come to fruition, Johnson's fantasy value is likely to plummet even further.