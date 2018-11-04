Browns' Duke Johnson: Catches two touchdowns against Chiefs

Johnson caught all nine of his targets for a team-high 78 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for eight yards.

With Gregg Williams in at head coach and Freddie Kitchens now in charge of calling plays, the Browns made a concerted effort in giving Johnson the ball for the first time in 2018, evidenced by his team-high nine targets. Johnson and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield were in sync throughout Sunday's game, and Johnson accounted for both of Mayfield's touchdowns through the air. It remains to be seen if Johnson's usage will continue, but Sunday's performance finally gave fantasy owners hope.