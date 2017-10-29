Browns' Duke Johnson: Cleared of concussion

Johnson, who exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings with a head injury, was cleared of a concussion upon being evaluated in the locker room, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Johnson didn't return to the contest, it looks like he'll be ready to play by the time the Week 9 matchup with the Jaguars arrives, barring any late-arriving concussion symptoms. He finished Sunday's loss with 43 total yards on 10 touches (four receptions) and no scores.