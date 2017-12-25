Browns' Duke Johnson: Compiles 101 total yards

Johnson rushed four times for 20 yards and brought in all seven of his targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bears.

The third-year back paced all pass catchers in receptions and receiving yardage on the afternoon, and his seven grabs also served as his second-highest total in that category this season. Johnson saw minimal work on the ground as usual, but his robust role in the passing attack has kept him a viable PPR option throughout the campaign. Now with a career-high 68 catches on his resume, he'll look to help the Browns avoid a winless season when they face the Steelers in Week 17.