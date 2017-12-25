Browns' Duke Johnson: Compiles 101 total yards
Johnson rushed four times for 20 yards and brought in all seven of his targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bears.
The third-year back paced all pass catchers in receptions and receiving yardage on the afternoon, and his seven grabs also served as his second-highest total in that category this season. Johnson saw minimal work on the ground as usual, but his robust role in the passing attack has kept him a viable PPR option throughout the campaign. Now with a career-high 68 catches on his resume, he'll look to help the Browns avoid a winless season when they face the Steelers in Week 17.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...