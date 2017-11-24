Browns' Duke Johnson: Could be ready for more work
Browns run game coordinator Kirby Wilson said he wants Johnson on the field as much as possible because the team believes so strongly in the running back's playmaking skills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
There was talk before the season that the Browns might use Johnson as their slot receiver in three-wide sets, which would've allowed him to get on the field at the same time as Isaiah Crowell. The team has used the alignment sparingly, instead rotating Crowell and Johnson in essentially the same way as the past two seasons. Johnson nonetheless finds himself on pace for his most productive year to date, while Crowell is arguably having the worst season of his own career. The Browns may finally be ready to shift the workload division more in Johnson's favor, particularly if Crowell (shoulder) is at less than full strength Sunday in Cincinnati. That said, there have been calls all season to increase Johnson's workload, and the Browns still struggle to get him involved until they fall into catch-up mode and mostly abandon their rushing attack in the second half of games.
