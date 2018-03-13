Browns' Duke Johnson: Discussing extension

Johnson is discussing a new contract with the Browns, NFL.com's Michael Silver reports.

Impressive in a part-time role his first two seasons, the 2015 third-round pick enjoyed a mini-breakout in 2017 despite essentially filling the same role. He'll be part of an improved offense featuring Tyrod Taylor this upcoming season, though it could be tough to duplicate last year's 74 catches and 93 targets with Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry on the roster. There's also some chance the Browns use one of their many early draft picks on a running back, though the desire to sign Johnson to an extension suggests that's no sure thing. We'll have a better read on Johnson's future once the draft is complete.