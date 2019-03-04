Browns' Duke Johnson: Drawing trade interest

At least three teams have inquired about trading for Johnson, whose future in Cleveland became murky when the team signed Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns are hesitant to trade Johnson before they know the length of Hunt's upcoming suspension, but they might be swayed by a generous offer. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said he couldn't provide any timeline for an announcement, with Hunt still subject to NFL investigation more than three months after he was released by the Chiefs. Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million extension last offseason, but he finished the 2018 campaign with career-low marks for carries (40) and targets (62) despite maintaining his impressive per-touch efficiency. He's well established as one of the better passing-down backs in the league, and there's some reason to believe he could handle a lead role given that he's listed at 210 pounds and hasn't missed a game since his sophomore year of college.