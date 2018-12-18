Browns' Duke Johnson: Eight touches in win
Johnson carried the ball four times for 28 yards and caught four passes on five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Johnson's eight total touches were his most since Nov. 4 and his four rushing attempts were his most since Week 5. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Johnson was used primarily as a receiver out of the backfield, though 2018 has been a different story. His offensive snaps have been limited and Baker Mayfield doesn't dump the ball off as much as his predecessors have in the past. Regardless, Week 16's matchup against the Bengals is a favorable one for Johnson, though he'll need the touches to be useful.
