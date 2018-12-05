Browns' Duke Johnson: Excused for personal reasons

Johnson missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Gregg Williams is hopeful Johnson can return from the excused absence to take part in Thursday's session. It won't be a concern for his Week 14 availability unless the running back is still away from the team Friday. The Browns will play host to a slumping Carolina team that's been torched by opposing wideouts and tight ends while mostly holding running backs in check (105.2 scrimmage yards per game, 11 TDs).

