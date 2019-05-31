Browns' Duke Johnson: Expected back for minicamp

Coach Freddie Kitchens expects Johnson to attend mandatory minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Johnson requested a trade after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt (suspension) and hasn't shown up for any of the voluntary offseason program. The team doesn't seem interested in finding a trade, as Hunt's absence for the first eight weeks of the season would leave minimal backfield depth behind Nick Chubb. The Browns can fine Johnson if he doesn't attend mandatory minicamp next week.

