Browns' Duke Johnson: Expected back for minicamp
Coach Freddie Kitchens expects Johnson to attend mandatory minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson requested a trade after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt (suspension) and hasn't shown up for any of the voluntary offseason program. The team doesn't seem interested in finding a trade, as Hunt's absence for the first eight weeks of the season would leave minimal backfield depth behind Nick Chubb. The Browns can fine Johnson if he doesn't attend mandatory minicamp next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...