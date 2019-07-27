Browns' Duke Johnson: Expected to be healthy soon

Coach Freddie Kitchens said Saturday that Johnson (hamstring) isn't expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson sat out the Browns' last two practice sessions due to a hamstring issue, the severity of which appears relatively minor. The 25-year-old running back has expressed a desire to be traded from Cleveland this offseason, but it appears increasingly likely that Johnson will remain with the team as a complement to starter Nick Chubb.