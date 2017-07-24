Browns' Duke Johnson: Expected to serve as slot receiver

Johnson is the top candidate to fill the Browns' starting slot receiver position, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson is officially designated as a running back, but with Isaiah Crowell atop the depth chart there, his versatility coud allow him to see the field elsewhere. With 114 receptions for 1,048 yards through his first two seasons, Johnson has proven plenty capable as a pass catcher, and the Browns have a vacancy in the slot following the offseason depature of Andrew Hawkins. With the expectation that Johnson could start at receiver, his fantasy value figures to notice a bump, even if it ends up resulting in fewer carries.