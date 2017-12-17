Browns' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone again
Johnson rushed seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown and added five receptions (seven targets) for 40 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.
Usually the second fiddle to Isaiah Crowell, Johnson actually out-carried his teammate for the first time in 2017. Thanks to a 59-yard run in the second quarter, Crowell had more success on the ground than Johnson, but it was the latter who found the end zone for the second straight week. Per usual, Johnson was heavily involved in the passing game, and has nine receptions on 11 targets for 81 yards over his last two contests.
