Browns' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone in blowout loss

Johnson caught nine passes on a team-high 10 targets for 47 yards and rushed four times for 13 yards and a score during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.

Johnson was DeShone Kizer's favorite pass-catcher Sunday, as the rookie quarterback consistently looked his way against the Bengals. He only carried the ball four times but was able to score a garbage-time touchdown to put a stamp on a reasonably strong performance. Johnson has 15 receptions for 128 yards over his last two games and should continue to be one of Kizer's go-to targets, making him a valuable play in PPR leagues.