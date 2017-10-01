Browns' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone Sunday
Johnson caught nine passes on a team-high 10 targets for 47 yards and rushed four times for 13 yards and a score during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.
Johnson was DeShone Kizer's favorite pass catcher Sunday, as the rookie quarterback consistently looked his way against the Bengals. While Johnson only carried the ball four times, he was able to score a garbage-time touchdown to put a stamp on a reasonably strong performance. Johnson has 15 receptions for 128 yards over his last two games and should continue to be one of Kizer's go-to targets, making him a valuable play in PPR leagues.
