Browns' Duke Johnson: Four receptions Sunday

Johnson rushed six times for 35 yards and hauled in four of five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to Cincinnati.

Johnson continues to be a threat in PPR leagues, as Sunday marked the fifth consecutive game in which he's grabbed at least for receptions. The 24-year-old is still an afterthought in the running game with Isaiah Crowell entrenched as the starter, but has made the most of it when given the chance. The last time Johnson failed to rush for fewer than five yards per carry was on Oct. 22 versus the Titans. The Browns have talked about getting him more work, but that doesn't seem to be happening, as least in terms of ground attack usage.