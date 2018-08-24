Browns' Duke Johnson: Gains 13 yards Thursday
Johnson carried the ball three times for 13 yards with no targets during Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.
Johnson hasn't seen many snaps this preseason but has been productive when given the chance. It is, however, interesting to note that Johnson -- who's known as more of a receiver out of the backfield than a running back -- has yet to be targeted in the pass game this preseason. Don't expect that to be the case when the regular season kicks off though, as Johnson finished 2017 with 74 receptions on 93 targets.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Looks sharp in limited action•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Signs extension with Cleveland•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Part of loaded backfield•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Discussing extension•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Scores, totals 95 scrimmage yards•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 6 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR
If DeAndre Hopkins falls to you at No. 7 in a PPR draft you may want to start thinking about...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
No David Johnson, no Antonio Brown, no problem! Dave Richard lays out the keys to having successful...
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 9 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR
How early is too early for Keenan Allen in PPR? Not the 10th pick.