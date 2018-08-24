Browns' Duke Johnson: Gains 13 yards Thursday

Johnson carried the ball three times for 13 yards with no targets during Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.

Johnson hasn't seen many snaps this preseason but has been productive when given the chance. It is, however, interesting to note that Johnson -- who's known as more of a receiver out of the backfield than a running back -- has yet to be targeted in the pass game this preseason. Don't expect that to be the case when the regular season kicks off though, as Johnson finished 2017 with 74 receptions on 93 targets.

