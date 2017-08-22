Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets 10 touches
Johnson rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Monday's preseason game versus the Giants.
Johnson led the game in rushing attempts but couldn't find much room behind an offensive line that rested its best players Monday. Still, Johnson is clearly Cleveland's No. 2 tailback heading into this season, and his hands make him an excellent PPR asset.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Just two touches in preseason debut•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Building hype in camp•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Expected to serve as slot receiver•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Big things expected•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Just one touch Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Listed as active Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...