Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets 10 touches

Johnson rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Monday's preseason game versus the Giants.

Johnson led the game in rushing attempts but couldn't find much room behind an offensive line that rested its best players Monday. Still, Johnson is clearly Cleveland's No. 2 tailback heading into this season, and his hands make him an excellent PPR asset.

