Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets examined for concussion

Johnson departed Sunday's game against the Vikings in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Browns were trailing by two touchdowns with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Johnson headed to the locker room, so the running back is more than likely done for the day. The team should relay after the contest whether or not Johnson passed his concussion tests, but if not, he'll enter the NFL's concussion protocol. Prior to exiting the contest, Johnson amassed 33 yards on six carries and 10 yards on four receptions.