Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets examined for concussion
Johnson departed Sunday's game against the Vikings in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
The Browns were trailing by two touchdowns with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Johnson headed to the locker room, so the running back is more than likely done for the day. The team should relay after the contest whether or not Johnson passed his concussion tests, but if not, he'll enter the NFL's concussion protocol. Prior to exiting the contest, Johnson amassed 33 yards on six carries and 10 yards on four receptions.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Paces team in receptions•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Non-factor in passing game Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Hauls in 41-yard touchdown pass Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Not ticketed for feature role•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...