Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go for Week 17

Johnson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Like fellow running back Isaiah Crowell (shoulder/ribs), Johnson has yet to miss a game in his career. While he'll yield most of the carries to Crowell, per usual, this weekend, Johnson will remain active as a pass catcher due to his standing as the fourth-ranked RB in terms of receptions this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories