Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go for Week 17
Johnson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Like fellow running back Isaiah Crowell (shoulder/ribs), Johnson has yet to miss a game in his career. While he'll yield most of the carries to Crowell, per usual, this weekend, Johnson will remain active as a pass catcher due to his standing as the fourth-ranked RB in terms of receptions this season.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...