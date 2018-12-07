Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go Sunday

Johnson (personal) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing fully Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After taking Wednesday and Thursday off to tend to a personal matter, Johnson returned to the team facility Friday, putting to rest any concern about his Week 14 availability. Despite missing out on some practice reps this week, Johnson shouldn't face any restrictions come Sunday, though his role has been downsized anyway since Week 10. Johnson hasn't eclipsed 20 offensive snaps in any of the past three games, mostly as a byproduct of the Browns unleashing lead back Nick Chubb in the passing game.