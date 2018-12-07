Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go Sunday
Johnson (personal) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing fully Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After taking Wednesday and Thursday off to tend to a personal matter, Johnson returned to the team facility Friday, putting to rest any concern about his Week 14 availability. Despite missing out on some practice reps this week, Johnson shouldn't face any restrictions come Sunday, though his role has been downsized anyway since Week 10. Johnson hasn't eclipsed 20 offensive snaps in any of the past three games, mostly as a byproduct of the Browns unleashing lead back Nick Chubb in the passing game.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Rejoins team Friday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Status for Sunday uncertain•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Absent again Thursday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Excused for personal reasons•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: No rush attempts against Houston•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...