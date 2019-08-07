Browns' Duke Johnson: Hamstring issue lingers

Johnson (hamstring) is "probably 50-50" for next week's practice sessions, Zac Jackson of the Athletic reports.

With that, Johnson can effectively be ruled out for Thursday's preseason opener against Washington. Though Johnson previously expressed a desire to be traded from Cleveland this offseason, he's still with the team and thus in line to serve as a pass-catching complement to starter Nick Chubb, with Kareem Hunt set to serve an eight-game suspension to start the coming season.