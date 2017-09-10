Browns' Duke Johnson: Has disappointing start to the season

Johnson caught two of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The Browns starting a rookie quarterback should play into Johnson's hands, as the pass-catching back is an ideal safety valve. It certainly looked like that would be the case early, with three of his targets and both his catches coming on the Browns' third drive of the game. Unfortunately for Johnson, the Browns had similar plans for Isaiah Crowell and Matt Dayes - who both caught two passes and totaled 22 carries to Johnson's none. With a young quarterback and limited quality at receiver, the Browns should continue to look to their backs; the concern for Johnson fans will be whether Crowell and Dayes will be the prime beneficiaries.