Browns' Duke Johnson: Hauls in 41-yard touchdown pass Sunday
Johnson rushed six times for 20 yards and caught all three of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.
Johnson had a quiet performance up until Kevin Hogan found him on a short pass in the fourth quarter that ultimately went for a 41-yard score. The speedy running back saw 10 targets in Week 4 but was targeted just three times versus the Jets. Johnson has been more effective than his running back counterpart Isaiah Crowell through the first five weeks, but there doesn't seem any immediate plans to get him more touches. Regardless, he's still a quality play in PPR leagues.
