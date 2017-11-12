Browns' Duke Johnson: Heavily involved versus Lions
Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards and snagged a team-high six passes on six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
Sunday marked the first time in 2017 in which Johnson was given double-digit carries, and the third-year back out of Miami made the most of it. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and also paced the team with six receptions. Johnson's 16 total touches were a season high as well. The 24-year-old has accumulated 44 rushes and 42 receptions on the year, and more work is likely if his production continues to trend upward.
