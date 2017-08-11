Browns' Duke Johnson: Just two touches in preseason debut
Johnson rushed one time for five yards and caught his only target for nine yards during Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Although he was quiet in Cleveland's first preseason game, Johnson has been building up hype in training camp, especially as a receiver. Coach Hue Jackson has said he envisions using him as a slot receiver, as well as in the backfield. Most of Johnson's fantasy value comes from his ability to catch passes, so if Jackson utilizes him like he wants to, the third-year pro could become extremely valuable in PPR leagues.
