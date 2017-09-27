Browns' Duke Johnson: Limited at Wednesday's session
Johnson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson didn't appear to have any limitations in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts, piling up 104 yards and a touchdown on eight touches (six catches). With nothing to suggest the shoulder injury is serious, he should be fine to serve as the passing-down and change-of-pace back Sunday against the Bengals. Backfield mate Isaiah Crowell also was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
